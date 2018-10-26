Guardians of the Galaxy 3 officially 'on hold'

Marvel Studios

During a select screening of Black Panther on Thursday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reportedly said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is officially "on hold." His remarks follow a turbulent few months for the film's third entry, following Disney's decision to fire the franchise's director, James Gunn, after his controversial tweets resurfaced earlier this year.

Sirius XM reporter Erick Weber first tweeted Feige's comments, in addition to offering new details on a trailer for Avengers 4 (coming "before the end of the year") and Atlantian antihero Namor's potential inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both fans and members of the Guardians cast have requested that Gunn be brought back to the franchise, but Disney has remained firm. Drax actor Dave Bautista has been particularly vocal about his support for Gunn, while the entire cast released a letter earlier this year in support of the fired director.

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

Gunn, meanwhile, is writing the next Suicide Squad movie for Marvel's chief rival, DC.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of Guardians Vol. 3.