Man sues date for texting during 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2'

Marvel

Maybe she was just typing "I am Groot" over and over.

A Texas man is suing his date because she reportedly wouldn't stop texting during "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Who to root for? On one side, Americans love to hate ridiculous lawsuits. On the other hand, how annoying are in-movie texters? And this isn't the poorly reviewed "King Arthur" we're talking about here, this is "Guardians."

Brandon Vezmar, 37, of Austin, is bringing the suit, reports the newspaper, which quotes him as calling the night "kind of a first date from hell." His date, who understandably does not want her name used, says it was only two to three texts to a friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend.

Even if Vezmar wins, he won't be using his winnings to stock up on a lifetime supply of Awesome Mix tapes. He's asking for $17.31 (about £13.38, AU$23.33), which was the cost of the movie ticket to the 3D showing.

"Guardians" director James Gunn weighed in on Twitter, and unsurprisingly, he's (jokingly) campaigning for harsher consequences.

One of Gunn's Twitter followers even had a suggested punishment.

