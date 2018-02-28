'Guardians of the Galaxy' director: Groot died in first film

Marvel

Four years after "Guardians of the Galaxy" came out, director James Gunn is clarifying a major plot point: tree-creature Groot did actually die in that 2014 film.

That might seem obvious, but some of us (OK: me included) assumed Groot was reborn as the sapling that became Baby Groot, a character in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2." Hey, we don't know how tree people roll, and we don't judge.

But no, the Groot from the 2014 film is permanently dead, Gunn said on Twitter Tuesday.

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Many fans were pretty surprised by what to Gunn seemed an obvious plot point.

I don't think I'm alone in saying barely anyone knew this. It's never explained at all or even hinted at in the movies. lol. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) February 27, 2018

really? I thought he was kind of a clone.... like Barbra Streisand's dogs. I AM LEARNING. — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 27, 2018

Color me shocked. I’m going to tell this little fun fact to my friends we go watch Infinity War. — Ali Slate (@glittergeekali) February 27, 2018

Some thought Gunn was just adding facts not in evidence, as they say in court, but nope, he says the movie events were clear: Groot died. Baby Groot is his child.

jk rowling ruined everything and now non-canon bullshit can just be tweeted ad hominem — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) February 27, 2018

It’s canon AF (and it’s in the movies). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

Pleading with the director didn't work, either.

James pls don't do this — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) February 27, 2018

I did it a long time ago. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

And then people began discussing the meaning of "I am Groot."

But it says “I am Groot” — (((Bryan Rapp))) (@BryanRapp) February 27, 2018

Maybe Groot is a race and not a person... 🧐 — Ali Slate (@glittergeekali) February 27, 2018

Is there a planet of groots? — Ali Slate (@glittergeekali) February 27, 2018

He's a transplant. — ON ONe cONditiON (@OnOneCondition) February 27, 2018

I think this is a case of anthropocentrism... We are projecting our own understanding on life on to an advanced life form we can't truly comprehend. I'm pretty sure if you asked him who baby Groot was, he'd tell you "I am Groot." — Julio Ersatz (@RebelKanan) February 27, 2018

In fairness, if you asked baby Groot what time it was, he'd answer, "I am Groot." — Snake Energy Jon (@JonS253) February 27, 2018

I AM GROOT! pic.twitter.com/Qnb3emelxx — leroy it's not worth it stay in bed (@KingOfMars) February 27, 2018

I am Groot, and so's my wife! — Snake Energy Jon (@JonS253) February 27, 2018

The science of it all seemed kinda confusing.

The spice must flow.



Ok but seriously like, how does this work? If a twig is cut off from Groot, does it grow into a new Groot? Is it the same Groot duplicated in a new body? Is it a part of his soul? Or a whole new being?



Does Groot procreate by being chopped up? 😳 — David Chartier 🥃 (@chartier) February 28, 2018

It's a clone. It's literally where we got the word "clone" from. pic.twitter.com/e2YffJTN21 — Sick Nimmonds (@Diacritic) February 28, 2018

This leaves many unanswered questions, like did the Collector the remains of Groot he requested if Groot should die? Or did any other parts not collected start to grow at the crash site? Or if I happen to find one of those pieces can I grow a daughter or son of Groot too? — Anti-Man (@upyournode) February 27, 2018

It *leafs* you with so many questions. — Ali Slate (@glittergeekali) February 27, 2018

No matter how it happened, it still makes people sad.

I know this yet but every time I hear it, it breaks my heart. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 27, 2018

This isn't Gunn's first after-the-film reveal. He's also noted the Guardians don't speak English, which surprised some wondering how the group will chat with the Avengers in "Avengers: Infinity War," coming later this year.

Baby Groot does seem to be growing into Angsty Teen Groot, but we'll find out more in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," due out in 2020.