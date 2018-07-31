GTX 1180? Nvidia promises 'spectacular surprises' at Gamescom 2018

Nvidia

In June, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang said his latest PC graphics cards were a long ways away -- but it seems all but certain we'll see them next month at Gamescom 2018 in Germany. You know, now that Nvidia has officially confirmed it will throw a "GeForce Gaming Celebration" there on Monday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

It's an event where Nvidia is promising "spectacular surprises."

CNET will be there in person, and you'll also be able to livestream the announcements as they occur.

It's exciting, because it's already been an unusually long time since Nvidia released a new line of graphics cards -- the GeForce 10-series came out in 2016 -- and because Nvidia's last couple batches of graphics cards have been relatively significant leaps forward for gaming, VR, and GPU compute jobs like mining cryptocurrency.

In fact, a lot of gamers were (at least temporarily) shut out of the 10-series graphics cards because of the cryptocurrency surge, which saw miners snapping up the GPUs at exhorbitant prices and both Nvidia and AMD selling out.

Most of that has cooled off and prices have come down, but a lot of gamers (including me!) are eagerly saving our money for the next generation.