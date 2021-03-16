GTA Online update fixes loading time, after player discovers issue

Rockstar Games

GTA Online suffers from ridiculously long loading times, as any player can confirm, but a user identified the cause. After more than seven years, developer Rockstar Games will update the game to fix the problem.

A GitHub user who goes by the name t0st wrote on March 1 of an error in GTA Online for the PC that caused long loading times. Rockstar became aware of the issue and will add a fix in an upcoming update for the game, according to PC Gamer.

"After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved," the company said in a statement to PC Gamer. "As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update."

Rockstar tweeted Tuesday that a new update is available for GTA Onlne. In the patch notes, the company thanked t0st for his contribution.

A new Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, including improvements to load times on the PC version of GTA Online. More details here: https://t.co/km0bE8AcIN — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) March 16, 2021

T0st released a fix on his own Github that improved loading speeds by up to 70%, dropping the time from six minutes to just under two minutes. The culprit was coding that would check a particular 10MB JSON file almost 2 billion times while trying to start the game. T0st said Monday that he received a $10,000 bounty from Rockstar for finding the problem.