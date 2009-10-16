GSM Motorola Sholes hits FCC

We've been waiting a long time for the Google Android Motorola Sholes to clear the Federal Communications Commission, so you can imagine our disappointment when we saw just the GSM version of the handset get certification this week. It's the CDMA model for Verizon that we want, so we'll just have to hold out a little longer. The FCC also gave the nod to Acer's first crop of smartphones and the Nokia Booklet 3G. We know that the latter isn't a smartphone, but we threw it in anyway.

Because the FCC has to certify every phone sold in the United States, not to mention test its SAR rating, the agency's online database offers a lot of sneak peeks to those who dig. And to save you the trouble, Crave has combed through the database for you. Here are a selection of filings from the past week on new and upcoming cell phones. Click through to read the full report.

