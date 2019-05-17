CNET también está disponible en español.

Grumpy Cat dies and the internet mourns

The angry looking kitty from Arizona was 7.

Grumpy Cat Visits The Broadway Cast of "Cats"

Meow meow -- Grumpy Cat died on Tuesday.

Grumpy Cat, a feline whose perpetual scowl won her internet fame, died Tuesday, her family said.

The 7-year-old meme-machine kitty from Arizona, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, encountered fatal complications after a urinary tract infection, a tweet revealed Friday. She died peacefully in owner Tabatha Bundesen's arms.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough," the tribute reads. 

"Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

