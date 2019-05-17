Grumpy Cat dies and the internet mourns

Grumpy Cat, a feline whose perpetual scowl won her internet fame, died Tuesday, her family said.
The 7-year-old meme-machine kitty from Arizona, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, encountered fatal complications after a urinary tract infection, a tweet revealed Friday. She died peacefully in owner Tabatha Bundesen's arms.
"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough," the tribute reads.
"Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."
First published at 3:23 a.m. PT.
Updated at 3:45 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
