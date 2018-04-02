Grindr dating app reportedly shares HIV status with third parties

Grindr

The gay dating app Grindr is reportedly sharing its users' HIV status with third-party companies, according to a BuzzFeed News report published on Monday.

The app includes the health information along with a person's GPS data, phone ID and email, and sends it along to Apptimize and Localytics, both companies that optimize apps.

Norwegian internet research organization Sintef first pointed out the issue. It noted that some of the information (not including one's HIV status) was being shared in easily hackable plain text -- which includes a user's GPS location, gay subculture, sexuality, relationship status, ethnicity and phone ID.

Grindr Chief Technological Officer Scott Chen told BuzzFeed in a statement that the sharing is "a standard practice in the mobile app ecosystem" and that the information is shared under "strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality, data security and user privacy."

Grindr's privacy policy does state that a person's information can be shared for the purpose of improving the service. The report comes at a time, however, when the spread of personal data from social networks is being highly scrutinized.

Facebook is currently dealing with the fallout of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica acquiring 50 million user profiles' worth of data from a service that wasn't authorized to share it. Facebook has apologized and vowed to change how companies collect data over the social network. This includes a tool Facebook revealed on Sunday that will require marketers to certify they received permission from users before using emails to target advertising.

CNET has reached out to Grindr, Apptimize and Localytics for comment and will update this story upon hearing back.