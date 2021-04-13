Grimes gets 'beautiful alien scars' tattooed on her back

Getty

Musician Grimes is no stranger to bold fashion choices. The artist, who's sported everything from wings to pointed ears, has something new to show off, aesthetically.

Grimes took to Instagram to reveal a new tattoo she described as "beautiful alien scars." In the photo, posted Sunday, her back is covered with spider-y flourishes of white ink.

"Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars," she wrote. I've reached out to Grimes for more on her new body art and will update this post if I hear back.

"Wowwww," TikToker Bella Poarch commented. Said musical collaborator Hana, "So inspiring to watch this happen!!!"

Not everyone on Instagram was totally convinced. "Looks like random scribbles. But OK," one commenter said.

Grimes isn't new to the extraterrestrial life. She's also the partner of Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The couple has a son together. She captioned a previous Instagram post: "Ready to die with red dirt of Mars beneath my feet," and referenced Starbase, Texas, a city Musk is trying to create in South Texas by possibly changing the name of Boca Chica, near SpaceX facilities.