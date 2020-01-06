Weber

Weber's new barbeque gadget just might transform you into a real grill pro. Called the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, this $129 device is no basic pit thermometer. The Hub pairs wirelessly with your phone, and guides you through entire cooks.

That step-by-step process includes everything from setting up your grill and prepping ingredients, to telling you when to season and flip food. The Hub also monitors grill and meat temperatures in real time. So, when your food is done the way you like, you'll know.

The Weber Connect is smart enough to sense how thick the meat is, too. Armed with that knowledge, Weber says the Hub can predict accurate cook times for individual items. In fact, the Hub runs sophisticated software created through a partnership with smart oven startup June. It's the same code that will power Weber's upcoming pellet smoker, the Weber SmokeFire.

The company has both products on display at the CES 2020 trade show in Las Vegas.

