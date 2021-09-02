Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh is returning as Addison Montgomery

Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Over the course of 17 seasons, there's a lot of drama that Shonda Rhimes has inflicted on the people of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy. From devastating heartache to natural disasters and more, the show has had it all. But just when you thought it had thrown all its surprises at you, now it's bringing back a fan favorite.

Kate Walsh -- who originally debuted on Grey's Anatomy in the Season One finale to throw a wrench in the burgeoning love between Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey and Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd -- is making a triumphant return to her character, Addison Montgomery.

Addison, the ex-wife of Derek Shepherd, went from recurring character to series regular to the eventual lead in a spin-off series called Private Practice, which ran for six seasons and saw Addison occasionally pop in to Grey's for crossover episodes. This is the first time her character has returned to the show since Derek's death, so it should prove interesting to see that dynamic.

Walsh announced the return on Instagram, saying, "Well, well, well, would you look who it is!"

Despite most of the original cast having left the show, Walsh will rejoin mainstays Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber).

Season 18 is set to hit screens on Sept. 30.