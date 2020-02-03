Grey seals clap underwater to communicate, study finds

Getty Images

An international study led by Monash University in Australia found that wild grey seals clap underwater to communicate. A video posted to YouTube last month shows the mammals swimming and moving their flippers to create a clapping sound. The footage was filmed in October 2017 in the UK's Farne Islands.

Marine mammals like seals and whales are known to usually communicate via calls and whistles. But researchers found grey seals can also fend off competitors and appeal to potential mates during breeding season by clapping their flippers underwater.

Here's the video that shows the seals clapping: