Greta Thunberg nominated for 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, report says

Ronald Patrick / Stringer / Getty Images

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist, has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by two lawmakers in Sweden, according to a Monday report from the Associated Press. This is the second time Thunberg has been nominated for the esteemed award. Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, both members of Sweden's Left Party, nominated her this year. Last year, three members of Norwegian Parliament did so.

In 2018, Thunberg began weekly protests at her school each Friday demanding action for climate change, and founded the Fridays For Future Movement. What started with Thunberg sitting alone with a sign soon gained worldwide attention.

Thunberg addressed world leaders at the UN in September. She was among four winners of the Right Livelihood Award, or the "alternative Nobel" award, and was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2019.

The Norwegian Nobel Institute has made it a policy not to confirm whether someone is a nominee, according to its website. Nominations were due last week. A winner will be announced in early October.