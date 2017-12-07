'Gremlins: Recall' fan film full of fuzz and blood

The popularity of Netflix's "Stranger Things" is kicking up an interest in all things '80s horror, so it's the perfect time for Los Angeles director Ryan Patrick to unveil his riveting "Gremlins: Recall" short fan film. It's so good, you'll think you're watching the opening to an official "Gremlins 3."

The premise is clever. The charming, fuzzy mogwai have been tamed with a special serum that means you can expose them to sunlight, feed them after midnight and get them wet with no repercussions. They're adorable, commonplace pets now. But of course, something goes wrong.

Patrick wisely chose to use actual puppets for the mogwai and their demonic, lizard-like forms. A behind-the-scenes video gives us a peek into the development of the puppets, which feature engaging facial expressions and detailed hand movements.

The whole production, from the Christmastime homage to the original 1984 "Gremlins" to the quality of the acting, is top-notch.

A sequel to the original film, "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" came out in 1990. A "Gremlins 3" has reportedly been in development for years, but "Gremlins: Recall" is here to fill that mogwai-shaped void in your heart right now.