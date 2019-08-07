'Green Shirt Guy' just one highlight of city council meeting turned meme-fest

Video screenshot by Eric Mack/CNET

For Alex Kack, going viral was as simple as putting on a green shirt and laughing.

Kack was captured on camera losing it at a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night in a response to a pair of pro-Trump protesters. They disrupted the meeting with shouts and signs opposing the city's move to put a measure on the November ballot to become a so-called "sanctuary city."

Broadly, a sanctuary city is a local government with a policy of limiting its cooperation with the federal government's enforcement of immigration laws.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

Kack, a progressive blogger, quickly inspired a barrage of tweets and sent the hashtag #greenshirtguy trending Wednesday, even as a major Samsung media event jostled for attention.

Do I have to make a choice between #GreenShirtGuy and #PlaidShirtGuy? Or can I like them both? Decisions, decisions. pic.twitter.com/aLefkaNvkK — Joe Mills ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🇺🇸 (@JoeMill73489060) August 7, 2019

Plenty of tweets highlighted the polarized politics driving the scene, but others noted that green shirt sellers everywhere had been handed a marketing gift from heaven. "I know what I'm buying on Friday," one Twitter user wrote along with a picture of a green shirt.

I just found out my Halloween costume for 2019! I’m going as #GreenShirtGuy pic.twitter.com/rjig8j5UWh — Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) August 7, 2019

Remarkably, the very same city council meeting spawned a few other memes, like #banjoguy, which is exactly what you probably expect -- an older gentleman in overalls singing a protest song.

For people asking about the guy with the banjo. Here he is. #GreenShirtGuy pic.twitter.com/G2gUCiNumm — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

As if that weren't enough, the same meeting also saw a tune delivered by the "Singing Sanctuary City Sisters." Unfortunately, that name may be just too long for a hashtag, but they've still seen some love.

Green Shirt Guy/Banjo Man/Singing Sanctuary City Sisters 2020 — RoodDood (@DoraExplora1551) August 7, 2019

If you just can't get enough of the Tucson City Council meme-fest, here are all its stars in one epic supercut.