The 14th of July is Bastille Day, the national day of France, a celebration of the Storming of the Bastille, a turning point in the French Revolution.
But on Sunday, Bastille Day belonged to French inventor Franky Zapata, who literally flew over the Bastille Day celebrations (led by French President Emmanuel Macron) like the Green Goblin.
This was part of a military parade, featuring the 10 European countries that make up the European Intervention Initiative. Zapata stole the show, zipping through the air on a turbine engine-powered hoverboard, armed with a rifle.
Zapata was the inventor of this device and, in 2018, was given a €1.3 million grant by the French military to make it functional for military use.
Folks on Twitter made the obvious connection: Zapata is the French Green Goblin.
Didn't Spider-Man just get back from a trip to Europe?
Coincidence? I think not.
SDCC, the biggest convention ever, had a very small start: What started as a gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.
Spider-Man: Far From Home a perfect Endgame epilogue: Swing back into the MCU with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in this joyous globetrotting adventure.
Discuss: 'Green Goblin' flies through Paris Bastille Day celebrations armed with a rifle
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.