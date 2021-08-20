Greek robot Persephone leads tourists though caves, speaks 33 languages

Facebook

With its ability to speak 33 languages, Persephone has become the world's first robot to guide tourists through a cave system.

The Alistrati Cave in northern Greece began using the robot, fittingly named after the Greek goddess of the underworld, in mid-July. The robot is able to offer basic interactions in three languages and answer questions in Greek.

Alistrati's scientific director Nikos Kartalis told The Associated Press he had the idea for Persephone after seeing an art gallery robot on TV. The robot cost 118,000 euros ($139,000) to build, the report says.

In a translated Facebook post the Alistrati Cave management said the robot is part of an "innovation hub" which also includes a VR app and a classroom where students can learn about robots.

