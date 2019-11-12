Lucasfilm

That famous scene in the original 1977 Star Wars where Han shoots Greedo in the Mos Eisley cantina has its newest, possibly weirdest edit yet. If you watch the movie on the new Disney Plus service, you'll distinctly hear the alien shout "Maclunkey!" before he's famously shot by Han Solo.

"Oh my god," wrote the Twitter account Star Wars Visual Comparisons. "This is not a joke."

Oh my god. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/RMkh7Blg7D — Star Wars Visual Comparisons (@StarWarsVisComp) November 12, 2019

The account also noted some other changes to the scene, including a new explosion as the firing happens.

So we’ve got a new insert shot of Greedo saying something without a subtitle before shooting, Han finally shoots once, then a new explosion covers a transition from them shooting to Greedo hitting the table, removing the Greedo dummy altogether. — Star Wars Visual Comparisons (@StarWarsVisComp) November 12, 2019

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Though as you might expect with a movie and scene this famous, fans took the "Maclunkey" ball and ran with it.

Comedian Eric Fell had fun inserting the word into other famous Star Wars scenes.

BREAKING: Greedo shouting "Maclunkey" isn't the only major change to the Original #starwars trilogy on #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7HMRKGQkc0 — Eric Fell (@ericfell) November 12, 2019

And another Twitter user wrote, "First of all, what exactly is supposed to be exploding that hugely here? Greedo himself? Is he made of C-4? Second of all, WHY IS ANYONE STILL MESSING AROUND WITH THIS SCENE?"

First of all, what exactly is supposed to be exploding that hugely here? Greedo himself? Is he made of C-4? Second of all, WHY IS ANYONE STILL MESSING AROUND WITH THIS SCENE? — I Am Not Herbert (@chrisdazey) November 12, 2019

This is Gen X and beyond's Zapruder film — Blast it, Biggs (@MarkMcComb4) November 12, 2019

if you paid attention to the extended Star Wars canon you would know that Maclunkey is Greedo's partner, who was one week from retirement when Han killed him. the line is a devastating rebuke — James Wades (@jamesodinwade) November 12, 2019

Looks like the seed money that Maclunkey Toilet Pucks™️ gave to Disney+ is really paying off. #maclunkey https://t.co/ttgwz1BZLV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 12, 2019

I crosschecked the Disney+ version of A New Hope with the original scene and the 2011 remaster. Maclunkey is real and new. We are living in a maclunkey world and I am a maclunkey girl. https://t.co/wkugp0BQxF — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) November 12, 2019

Even horror author Stephen King got in the act, tweeting out "#Maclunkey Just because it's so weirdly funny."

#Maclunkey

Just because it’s so weirdly funny. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2019

Keep poking around Disney Plus, because there are sure to be more gems out there in this new galaxy.