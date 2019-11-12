That famous scene in the original 1977 Star Wars where Han shoots Greedo in the Mos Eisley cantina has its newest, possibly weirdest edit yet. If you watch the movie on the new Disney Plus service, you'll distinctly hear the alien shout "Maclunkey!" before he's famously shot by Han Solo.
"Oh my god," wrote the Twitter account Star Wars Visual Comparisons. "This is not a joke."
The account also noted some other changes to the scene, including a new explosion as the firing happens.
Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Though as you might expect with a movie and scene this famous, fans took the "Maclunkey" ball and ran with it.
Comedian Eric Fell had fun inserting the word into other famous Star Wars scenes.
And another Twitter user wrote, "First of all, what exactly is supposed to be exploding that hugely here? Greedo himself? Is he made of C-4? Second of all, WHY IS ANYONE STILL MESSING AROUND WITH THIS SCENE?"
Even horror author Stephen King got in the act, tweeting out "#Maclunkey Just because it's so weirdly funny."
Keep poking around Disney Plus, because there are sure to be more gems out there in this new galaxy.
