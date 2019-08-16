Great-sounding wireless earphones are on sale at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

At their usual $100 price, the oddly named but great-sounding 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones are a good choice if Apple's AirPods are beyond your budget. At their current sale price, the 1More Stylish True Wireless earphones cost less than half of what you'll spend on a set of AirPods. Let's get to the sale.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET To David Carnoy's ears (pictured above), the Stylish True Wireless earphones produced excellent sound and fit comfortably while maintaining a reliable wireless connection. Thanks in part to a tight seal, the Stylish True Wireless earphones easily sounded better than the AirPods and produced accurate sound without being too bass-heavy. The treble had some nice sparkle to it, the bass managed to go pretty deep with good definition, and the midrange sounded natural and present without being too forward, according to Carnoy. Sure, the name is strange and not terribly fitting for a rather generic-looking set of earphones, but they certainly punch above their weight by outperforming Apple's pricier AirPods. And the Stylish True Wireless earphones are even more affordable with code 1MORETWS, which knocks 30% off the price. At $70, they cost less than half of what you'll pay for AirPods. See 1More Stylish True Wireless review