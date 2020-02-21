Great Scott! The Back to the Future Blu-ray box set is just $17

Amazon

Where we're going, we don't need Blu-rays. You know, because of streaming. But sometimes it's nice to still own a chunk of plastic with a super-high-resolution copy of your favorite movie on it. Few people will argue that the Back to the Future trilogy is one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements, and now you can own the . That's 53% off the regular price of $36, and is only a couple of dollars more than renting all three movies on Amazon Prime for 24 hours each.

The box contains all three films, natch, but also includes about two hours of bonus material, including deleted scenes, mini-documentaries, making-of videos and feature commentary. Now's your chance to learn everything there is to know about what a Back to the Future starring Eric Stoltz might have looked like.

For sure, this is not an essential purchase, because it's so easy to stream the movies, and owning hunks of plastic isn't nearly as popular as it once was. But this is the sort of film that I definitely make exceptions for. So why don't you make like a tree and grab your copy before the deal runs out?

