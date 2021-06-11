Great last-minute Father's Day gifts for 2021

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

In case you haven't been paying attention, Father's Day is almost here: It's Sunday, June 20. Hopefully you already made your way through our extensive Father's Day Gift Guide 2021 and found Pop the perfect something. If not, well, time to start considering gifts that don't rely on shipping.

Have no fear: I've rounded up some great last-minute Father's Day gifts you can give almost instantly.

Read more: Great Father's Day gifts for under $100

Atlas Coffee Club subscription Give the gift now; the beans come later Atlas Coffee Club If Dad likes coffee, I'm pretty sure he'll love this. Atlas Coffee is a subscription service that delivers beans from countries all over the world. In the past I've enjoyed brews from the likes of Burundi, Costa Rica and Indonesia. Get the java party started with code CNETDAD, which gets you the first bag for free -- you pay just the $5 shipping charge. Subsequent months cost $14 per bag, plus shipping. And the gift can run as long as you want it to. How to "gift" something that won't arrive for a few weeks? Simple: Just print a pretty picture of, say, Costa Rica and tell Dad the coffee's on the way.

MasterClass Think Dad might like leadership lessons from Bob Iger? Or guitar instruction from Carlos Santana? How about ball-handling techniques from Steph Curry? MasterClass is home to all that and more, and although the $180 annual membership fee might seem steep, it's a gift that lasts an entire year -- not just a single Sunday. What's more, a current buy-one-get-one promotion means that your $180 buys you two subscriptions -- one to keep for yourself, one to give Dad. Or maybe one for Dad and one for a grad? Your call.

Groupon Golf outings, skydiving, beer tastings, escape rooms -- so many of the fun and relaxing things that vanished in 2020 are coming back in 2021. Groupon makes it easy to give Dad the gift of experiences, and a lot of them are discounted right now as businesses reopen and look to bring back customers.

57hours gift card Outdoor adventure awaits, courtesy of professional guides 57hours Is Dad the adventurous, outdoor type? Consider giving him the gift of an outdoor adventure, courtesy of 57hours. The company offers guided tours, hikes, lessons and so on. They're on the expensive side, but you can contribute with a gift card starting at $100.

Scribd subscription A hefty supply of reading material at an affordable price Does Dad love to read? (I knew he was cool.) Why stop at a single book or magazine when you can gift him a huge supply of both? Scribd is a subscription service that costs $9.99 per month, a price that includes unlimited access to Scribd's library of ebooks, audiobooks, sheet music, magazine articles and more. You can give a six-month gift subscription for $50 or a year for $100.

Any other great last-minute gift ideas to share? You know the drill: List them in the comments!

