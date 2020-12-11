Great gifts you can still get in time for Christmas

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

I don't want to alarm you, but you're running out of time. We're under the two-week mark for ordering Christmas gifts, and that's an even bigger problem than usual because it's 2020: All the major shipping services -- UPS, Fedex, USPS -- are utterly swamped. Even if a store promises fast delivery, there's always the chance of a shipping delay. (Hence the asterisk above. The sooner you get your order in, the better your chances of in-time arrival.)

Below I've rounded up a smattering of gifts that should reach your front porch no later than Dec. 24.

EasyAcc I don't know if slipping this little cover over a bottle is meant to indicate wine for Santa or wine from Santa, but I do know it's adorable. As it happens, there's a deal right now: Promo code 40VQ4DJK knocks the price down to just $4. But that's for a limited time, of course, and while supplies last.

Lenovo's new Smart Clock Essential is a simplistic bedside companion, but with Google's voice assistant at the ready for things like setting alarms, playing music and checking the weather. The USB-A port in the rear makes it easy to charge a phone or other device, too.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Modern TVs typically come with streaming apps built in, but not all of them have all the top new services, like Disney Plus. Enter the Roku Streaming Stick Plus: For under 50 dollars, this plug-in streamer with voice control will deliver most online video services you can think of, at resolutions up to 4K. (The only major holdout: HBO Max.) The remote will control your TV's power and volume, too. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Amazon is out of stock through the end of the year, but you can still get this genuinely great smart display for $80 from Best Buy. That's $50 off the regular price -- a bit higher than during Black Friday, but a solid buy all the same. The Echo Show 8 brings Alexa-powered smarts to a lovely 8-inch screen, one backed by a top-notch speaker for listening to music, watching videos and more. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Angela Lang/CNET You had to know this was coming. Sure, there are plenty of AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less, but Woot's current deal (which includes a "get it by Christmas" promise) slashes $59 off the regular price -- making this a more affordable option for anyone with these earbuds atop their wish-list. And I'll just say it: They're great. Great sound, great noise-canceling, great for calls. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Josh Goldman/CNET If money is no object, consider DJI's newest personal drone, the Mini 2. (Gone is the "Mavic" moniker.) It's compact, lightweight, easy to fly and outfitted with a superb camera, one that can capture 4K footage at 30 frames per second. The Fly More option adds extra batteries, a carrying case and other goodies to the mix. (Don't need all that? The basic kit sells for $450.) Read our Mavic Mini 2 review.

