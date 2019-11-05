Josh Miller/CNET

Perhaps you paid close attention to the rose gold necklace she picked up when you were out, or you've screenshot the yoga pants she's been pining over on her Instagram story. You think they'd make a great gift. Good work! But beyond chocolate, coffee, or flowers, sometimes the trickiest part of finding a unique or perfect gift for the woman you're dating is narrowing down your options and figuring out what are the best gifts for your girlfriend. In some ways, it seems like she deserves everything, right?

Thankfully, we've gone ahead and done the hard work for you curating the best, no-fail gifts for your girlfriend for any price point. Beyond a simple essential oil diffuser or a yoga mat, whether it's a special gift, something romantic or thoughtful, we've got some awesome presents that have you covered. After doing some serious work refining all the ideas out there into something you can buy that will win all holidays, birthdays, and "I got you something special" see our list of one-off gifts perfect for any occasion.

Sarah Tew/CNET Level-up her evening bath with this Bluetooth speaker that floats. It's compact, fully waterproof and has decent battery life. Lovely. Read our review of the UE Wonderboom.

Ban.do Gift this one to the start-up founder who wants her shirt to do the talking -- because she's too busy out there running the world.

Bandier These Nikes are on every fashion girl's wish list. Why? Because this pair of standout sneakers will take her from barre class to brunch in serious style.

Bergdorf Goodman This faux trapper hat is the perfect leopard topper to any cold-weather outfit.

Sephora Win the prize of "partner of the year" -- no, decade -- with this luxe hair dryer that's, yes, from the same brand that makes those superpowered vacuums. This special gift edition comes with a chic red carrying case. Read our preview of the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

Benefit Cosmetics This adorable trailer-shaped tin contains some of Benefit's cult faves, including Badgal Bang mascara, Gimme Brow gel, the Porefessional primer and Hoola bronzer. Trust us, she'll freak when she opens this one.

Dolce Vita Indulge her inner punk rocker with a pair of combat boots that come in totally on-trend (faux) snakeskin.

The Reformation Surely, she's heard of this hip, sustainable brand -- even if you haven't -- and its oversized sweater made from 70% recycled cashmere is like wearing a permanent hug. Plus, the subtle stripes are super chic.

Rebecca Minkoff Show her how much you love her with a heart-shaped bag that can double as a clutch for more formal affairs.

Juice Beauty This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand makes the most luxurious organic products. She'll melt when she unwraps this moisturizing mask made from antioxidant-rich ingredients such as turmeric root, rosemary oil and vitamins E and C.

shopbop This rubber watch is simple, stylish, and comes in a few bright sunny colors to fit literally any personality.

Baboon This built-to-last backpack is as well-suited for hiking trips as it is for weekends away. And the color will make her happy.

Bloomingdales Give her the best accessory for a night in: A soft cotton throw that comes in 10 colors that will fit in with any decor. (Trust us, you can never go wrong with navy.)