Great gift idea: Save 20% on a framed custom video print from Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cheeps, there are interesting things afoot:

Starting this Sunday, Nov. 22, , which beats the $250 Hisense deal that sold out so quickly yesterday. Of course, you'll be competing against the entire interwebs to get one (same as with that Hisense), so keep your expectations in check.

, which beats the $250 Hisense deal that sold out so quickly yesterday. Of course, you'll be competing against the entire interwebs to get one (same as with that Hisense), so keep your expectations in check. Starting next Wednesday, Nov. 25, , the lowest price ever. If you're an iPhone owner, I cannot recommend this highly enough. Three years ago, this watch sold for $329.

Also mighty interesting: Today's deal. Infinite Objects makes framed "video prints," meaning instead of a static photo (bo-ring), you get to enjoy an endlessly looping video of a beloved moment.

That could be your new puppy chasing a ball, your new baby taking first steps, the bride and groom sharing their first married kiss -- you get the idea.

Needless to say, this has "gift" written all over it. The frames start at $69, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can with promo code CNET20. Shipping adds around $10.

An Infinite Objects frame plays a single video in an endless loop. It can be just about any length, but you can't change it once it's "printed." Again, think of it as a framed photo, but with action inside. (Or think of the "moving portraits" in Harry Potter.)

You can upload any personal or non-copyrighted video (in MP4 or MOV format), though Infinite Objects also offers some interesting art collections.

Frame options include bamboo and acrylic; the latter cost a bit more, but they're lovely and worth the extra expense, in my opinion. You can choose portrait or landscape orientation for the video, apply filters and even tweak things like zoom and playback speed.

Even the unboxing experience is kind of special, though I won't spoil that. I'll just say that if you're looking for a really unique gift and were thinking about something photo-related, consider this video option instead. It's cool.

Read more: CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Wyze Cam Pan: $30.38 shipped (save $7.60)

CNET

I've made no secret of my love for Wyze security cameras, but here's the thing: If you order from Wyze directly, you're on the hook for shipping. So the $20 Wyze Cam, for example, is really $26. And if you think, "Aha, I'll order from Amazon and get free shipping," surprise: Amazon charges $26.

So here's a rare chance to save: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's a savings of $7.60. The original , but I can't recommend that when the newer v3 just arrived.

Unlike those models, the Wyze Cam Pan can (wait for it...) pan. It sits on a rotating base and can turn a full 360 degrees. That's great if you want to monitor the entirety of a room and not just a fixed chunk of it.

Read CNET's Wyze Cam Pan review to learn more, keeping in mind it hasn't been updated for two years. So also read the aforementioned v3 review to learn about Wyze's new Cam Plus subscription service (which is optional, thankfully).

Now playing: Watch this: Wyze's awesome outdoor security camera is only $50

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.