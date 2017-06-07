4 great (and affordable) gadget gifts for Dad

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Enlarge Image Grandtau

Father's Day is rapidly approaching (June 18 -- mark your calendar!), so I thought you might like some gift ideas. And, let's face it, Dad doesn't want you to spend a lot of money on him, so these are all affordable or discounted items.

Portable, digital tire inflator

Dad needs an air compressor to keep car tires properly inflated and fill the occasional ball or floaty toy. Here's one that's compact, cool-looking and inexpensive: the Grandtau Portable Digital Tire Inflator for $23.75 when you apply promo code EE9975L2 at checkout. Update: D'oh! Already sold out. Sorry, Dad!

Designed for portability, the unit is powered by a vehicle's cigarette lighter. Using the digital display, you set the desired air pressure, push a button and presto: The inflator pumps air until it reaches that pressure, then shuts off. It even comes with adapters for inflating things like balls and air mattresses.

Close to 50 buyers collectively rated the device 4.3 stars out of 5, and, surprisingly, those reviews collectively scored an A rating from Fakespot, meaning they're likely genuine.

Mobile Apple Watch charger

Enlarge Image Ugreen

As an Apple Watch owner, I don't mind having to charge the thing every night. I do mind the huge hassle of traveling with it, which means unplugging the charging cord that's neatly arranged on my nightstand, making sure I have a spare USB outlet for it on trips and so on.

That's why I would greatly welcome a mobile charger. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Ugreen has the portable Magnetic Charger for Apple Watch for $41.99 shipped when you apply promo code O6VP7B98 at checkout. Regular price: $55.99.

Stocked with a 2,200mAh rechargeable battery, the MFi-certified accessory promises to recharge your watch three or four times. It also has a standard USB output for charging other devices if need be. There are other, similar, mobile chargers out there, but this one hits the sweet spot of low price and added functionality.

Fitness band with smarts, or smartwatch made for fitness?

This is a rerun, but it's such a perfect dad gift, I had to mention it again. While supplies last, TechRabbit continues to offer the Samsung Gear Fit 2 for $84.99 shipped. (It's "new -- hassle-free," meaning a new product but not in retail packaging.)

With a gorgeous screen, tons of watch faces to choose from, onboard music storage, GPS, heart-rate monitoring and lots more, this is a seriously great wrist companion. It's better suited to Android users, but definitely compatible with iPhones. It was $179 when it debuted last year. Read CNET's Samsung Gear Fit 2 review to learn more.

Drone for land, sea and air

Enlarge Image WLtoys

I've shown you drones that fit in your pocket, drones you control with your hand, drones that can follow you around.

But a drone that can land on water? That's a new one. And a very, very cool one.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Tomtop has the WLtoys Q353 Aeroamphibious 3-in-1 quadcopter for $56.99 shipped when you apply promo code TOP6 at checkout. That's coming from Tomtop's US warehouse, so it should arrive within about a week. (According to a Tomtop rep, supplies from that warehouse are a bit limited right now, but more are due to arrive on June 11. So if stock runs out, check back in a few days.)

The surprisingly substantial Q353 has floaty pontoons for water landings and tilting rear rotors that allow it to skim across nearly any surface. There's also headless mode and autoreturn, though Dad will have to manually control the altitude: The 'copter doesn't autohover. That makes the learning curve steeper than with other models. Check out this rather enthusiastic user review video to learn more.

Bonus deal: Game time! Ending tomorrow, Steam is offering the top-rated platformer Outland (for Windows and Mac) for free! Awarded 9/10 by GameSpot, Outland is "the rare game that makes you put down the controller, take a deep breath and marvel at what just happened." You will, of course, need a Steam account (also free) in order to play.