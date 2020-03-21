Great coffee subscriptions for every type of coffee drinker

Crema.co

As more restaurants, stores and cafes continue to close in response to the coronavirus outbreak, you're probably finding that it's harder to get your hands on your favorite products. Maybe you're under self-quarantine and leaving your home less often -- or when you do go to the grocery store, oftentimes the shelves are nearly bare. That could make things difficult for a true coffee lover. After all, you can no longer just hop over to your favorite local coffee shop to get freshly roasted java.

So what do you do if you're missing amazing coffee from your favorite coffee shop? That's where a coffee subscription box comes in. Getting coffee delivered to your home every week or month means you won't risk a dreaded, coffee-less morning. And, many coffee subscriptions come with something extra special, whether that is really (really) good beans, an ethical element or a fun theme. We've rounded up some of the best coffee subscription box services, keeping cost in mind, so that you can enhance your relationship with coffee without breaking the bank.

Passion House Passion House embodies what we mean by really, really good beans. Go with the Roaster's Choice subscription for a different pick of coffee "genre" with each delivery, or keep it blend-free with the Roaster's Choice Single Origin subscription. Whether you pick weekly, bi-weekly or monthly delivery, you're paying $17 per 12-ounce bag for freshly roasted coffee, plus a one-time shipping fee that averages out to be less than a dollar a bag (a single charge of $7.25). For beans this flavorful and aromatic, that is money well-spent.

Just Coffee Co-Op Completely worker-owned and established with the goal of building strong relationships with the coffee farmers from which they source their beans, Just Coffee Cooperative is a great option for those wanting a more sustainable coffee subscription. Shipping is included, and so when you select a 12-month monthly coffee subscription, you get two 12-ounce bags each month for just under $21 -- a little over $10 per bag. Of all these subscription box services, this one is definitely the least expensive, and the most sourcing focused -- it's affordable, good coffee that will help you stay awake and stay woke!

Crema.co Crema.co puts a fun spin on coffee subscriptions by allowing you to set up your coffee "playlist." Peruse their list of coffee types or get started with a little guidance based on coffee roasts, types of coffee, and flavor notes. As you select coffees, they are added to your playlist to be delivered one at a time at your chosen frequency, with the option to pause deliveries at any time. Bags of coffee range from $15 to $19, and shipping is free. Just make sure you have a coffee grinder, as these bags are whole bean only.

Grounds and Hounds "Every pound saves a hound," is the slogan of Grounds and Hounds coffee company, which donates 20 percent of all profits to dog rescue organizations. With blends like Morning Walk, Paper & Slippers and even a decaf roast called Hush Puppy, this is the perfect subscription for dog lovers. Join the Grounds and Hounds Coffee Club for a subscription starting at $14 per bag and $2 per shipment. It's the ideal way to keep a steady supply of coffee at the ready for those post-walk mornings in front of the fireplace, with your best buddy snoozing at your feet.

Trade If you love traveling around the U.S., and you always check out the local coffee scene when you do, a Trade coffee subscription is the one for you! They've got all your favorite coffee roasters from across the country, like Gimme! from the East Coast, Sightglass from the West Coast, Intelligentsia from the Third Coast, and even more artisan coffee roasters. As far as subscription options go, you can get two 12-ounce bags of classic blends for $25 total per delivery ($12.50 per bag), or a single bag from one of 400 roasters for between $15 and $22 per delivery (shipping included for both options). Trade takes you through a few coffee onboarding questions to suss out your preferred roasts, and if you need ground coffee, they even let you select your usual brew method for the perfect grind size! You can also sign up for a personalized cold brew subscription.

Bean Box Bean Box highlights renowned Seattle roasters and has two subscription options. The Coffee of the Month Club brings you 12 ounces of freshly roasted, hand-picked whole bean coffee (you choose the roast, or leave it open to all possibilities: light roast, medium, dark, espresso or decaf) with tasting notes and tips for brewing to perfection, plus an artisanal chocolate to enjoy with your cup. Plans start at $78 for three months. Or if you like more variety of coffee, the Bean Box coffee sampler includes four 1.8 ounce bags of coffee in whole bean or ground format; again, you can pick your roast preference. You'll get a caramel with this option, which starts at $24 for one month. In any case, shipping is included and you can pause or skip deliveries at any time if need be.

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club brings you single origin coffee from one of 50-plus countries where coffee is produced. Not only is the coffee high quality, but every subscription delivery comes with a postcard featuring its country of origin, as well as a message with tasting notes and some brewing tips. A full bag of coffee costs $14, and a sample shipping cost is $4.95 (to Chicago, for example), making this subscription a bit pricier. But it's a fun and delicious way to try different coffees with variety and freshness from around the globe.

Illy Founded in 1933, Illy now combines their coffee-rich history with modern convenience through their coffee subscriptions. This subscription is best suited for those wanting regularly-delivered replenishment for espresso makers, but if you opt for whole beans you can get two 8.8-ounce containers of coffee (in those classic tins) for $24, or approximately $16 per 12 ounces (and shipping is free with subscriptions). One of the standout features of this subscription is the welcome gift: Choose from several cup sets (coffee, espresso or cappuccino), valued at up to $40. If Illy is already your go-to for espresso, not a bad way to keep it coming and score some swag.

Sudden Coffee If you don't have time to wait for drip coffee or pour-over, or if you want to ensure you have better quality coffee with you at all time (whether at work, on the road or even camping) you're in luck, because instant coffee has come a long way. Sudden Coffee is a subscription service that specializes in high-quality, single-origin beans that are freeze-dried in small batches and shipped in recyclable, single-serving test tubes, so you can take them with you anywhere you go. Just add hot water (or cold if you want iced brew) and you have a shockingly great cup of coffee. Deliveries come every month but you can adjust your frequency, and you receive a new coffee blend each quarter (but can choose either light or dark roast). The price varies depending on how many servings you want and how frequently, but start at $20 for an 8-cup pack every month. While you can still place an order for future delivery, be advised that they are currently experiencing shipping delays.

This story was written by Emily Murawski and originally posted on Chowhound.