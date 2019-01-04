Loop

Did you score an awesome new toy during the holidays? Let's talk about some accessories you might want to add -- and some surprisingly cheap ones at that.

You got a new phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

It doesn't matter if you spent $200 or $1,200 -- the first order of business is a case. Because, let's face it, gravity happens. Here's what you shouldn't do: Buy an expensive case from Apple, AT&T, Verizon or some other retailer. You may have bought your phone there, but cases are best sourced elsewhere.

My advice: Hit up Amazon and Ebay. Just search for cases for your phone model and you'll find a dizzying array of choices. Hard cases, soft cases, clear ones, colored ones and so on. Even better, you'll find lots of them priced around $10-15 -- much better than the $30-50 you're likely to pay in store.

Read more: iPhone XR cases: 4 cheap alternatives to Apple's $40 one

Of course, putting your phone in a case doesn't guarantee 100-percent protection against pavement encounters. The best protection is not dropping your phone in the first place, which is why I continue to champion Phone Straps (formerly Ninja Loops).

A mere $5 buys you a stylish strap that attaches to just about any phone case. Once you get accustomed to sliding your fingers underneath it, you'll find it much easier to grip your phone -- and you'll be much less likely to drop it.

This remains one of my all-time favorite products. It makes a great gift, too, which is why you should buy at least three (which bags you free shipping).

You got a Nintendo Switch

Switch deals were everywhere this year -- and often quite fleeting. Now that you have the console, though, you might want to consider a couple accessories -- starting with a mobile charger.

The Switch relies on a USB-C input, though you don't necessarily need a power bank that has a USB-C output. Those tend to cost a bit more, though they have the advantage of recharging your console more quickly than a standard 5V USB-A port.

Omars

Here's a good option: The Omars 10,000-mAh Power Bank for $22.99 (minus a 5-percent coupon you can click to add). It features USB-A and USB-C outputs, the latter featuring 18-watt Power Delivery (PD) for fast Switch charging.

A lot of similar chargers sell for around $40, so this is definitely worth a look.

You got an Apple Watch

With the Series 3 selling for as low as $199 during holiday and pre-holiday sales, it's no surprise that most stores sold out. Here's hoping you didn't also buy an extra watchband, because the Apple Store and other retailers charge a hefty premium for them.

Orobay

How hefty? If you want a fancy Milanese Loop (a great way to dress up the watch, no question), be prepared to spend $149 (!) for Apple's version. Nuts, right? Try this instead: Amazon seller Orobay offers a compatible Milanese Loop stainless-steel band for $11. No, I didn't leave off a zero -- 11 bucks.

I've tried a couple of these over the years; they're great. Similarly, Apple Watch sport bands and other options can be had just as cheap (or cheaper) from Amazon and Ebay -- and you'll find considerably more styles than the handful available at retail.

Read more: Great cheap accessories for your Apple Watch

You got Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones

Tranesca

There were some killer QC25 deals during the holidays, so there's no question this headphone ended up under a lot of trees.

You can make it even better by adding a Bluetooth adapter, which effectively turns your QC25 into the already-wireless QC35.

There are a number of virtually identical adapters designed specifically for the Bose, meaning they plug into one of the earcups and "hug" it underneath, so you barely know it's there.

Most of the sell for $50-60, but the best deal right now is this Tranesca adapter for $29.95. (Actually, it's the best deal I've ever seen; these rarely drop below $40.)

You got an Echo Dot

During the holidays, the second-gen Dot was an amazing deal at $20, while the third-gen was arguably even more amazing at $24 (because it's the current model).

The latter offers better sound than its predecessor, but both Dots are pretty weak overall. To really make the most of either one, consider pairing it with a bigger, better speaker.

Fluance

Obviously there are countless choices out there -- just make sure the Bluetooth speaker you choose doesn't automatically shut off after a period of inactivity. (That problem tends to affect certain portable ones.)

One option I particularly like is the Fluance Fi50, a robust bookshelf speaker with a retro design. It originally sold for $200, but you can get one now for $100.

A less expensive upgrade (for the second-gen Dot, anyway): Ninety7's Vaux is a Dot speaker dock that also adds a rechargeable battery so you can easily move it around the house. It's currently on sale for $34.95.

You got a Fire TV or Roku streamer

The best accessory for your new streaming box or stick? Bluetooth headphones, so you can enjoy killer TV audio without disturbing your roommates. (I also find headphones indispensable when I'm exercising on a treadmill or elliptical, as I can actually hear the TV without having to blast the volume.)

You can pair Bluetooth headphones to your Fire TV or use Roku's Private Listening feature with the headphones paired to your phone.

Here's the thing: TV audio isn't the same as music, so you don't necessarily need fancy high-end headphones. I mean, they're fine, but I've used super-cheap ones and been perfectly satisfied with the sound quality.

My advice: Check out CNET's roundup of the best budget headphones for 2018.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!