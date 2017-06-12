Casey Jones Distillery

On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the contiguous United States. Such a rare event has brought a sudden end to wars in the past and is already spawning big plans for this summer.

Clearly a celestial happening of this magnitude deserves a good stiff drink. And Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, isn't missing out on the opportunity to promote itself with the "official" moonshine of the Great American Eclipse of 2017.

Last I heard, the eclipse had yet to appoint a representative to approve of any such sponsorships. But the fact that Hopkinsville is the closest town to the point where the sun will be completely blocked from view the longest (2 minutes and 40 seconds) is good enough for me.

"Casey's Cut Total Eclipse Moonshine" is a 100 proof corn whiskey spirit creation that's already in production and can be found in some Kentucky liquor stores.

It's good to know that when the sun briefly goes out over the Bluegrass State this summer, there will still be an appropriate way to get lit with the help of the moon(shine).