Grasshopper swarms have Las Vegas feeling antsy

Bridget Bennett/afp / AFP/Getty Images

The Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019 has begun.

Thanks to unusually wet weather a few months back, Las Vegas is being inundated by grasshoppers as the insects migrate across Nevada. But numbers aside, there shouldn't be anything to worry about.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told CBS that the number of "adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is not unprecedented and they pose no danger." (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Grasshoppers are usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources. But considering the amount of neon and other bright lights at casinos that keep Las Vegas humming with tourists at all hours, it's not a big surprise that grasshoppers would be attracted to those lights as well.

Knight also added that grasshoppers don't carry disease, don't bite and probably won't damage anybody's yard for the few weeks of the migration.

But that doesn't mean large swarms of grasshoppers don't creep out the tourists trying their luck in Sin City.

"It was crazy. We didn't even want to walk through there. Everybody was going crazy," Diana Rodriquez told CBS affiliate KLAS on Saturday. "We were wondering, like, what's going on."

Here are a few videos of the 2019 grasshopper invasion circulating on social media, if you dare to watch.

The bright lights of Las Vegas seem to have attracted some unwanted visitors, with an invasion of grasshoppers - the massive swarm so big, it could be seen from space. https://t.co/TWh1KQycs4 @AmeliaBrace #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/TmujDnVULR — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 28, 2019

THEY LIVE! Grasshoppers made life uncomfortable for visitors to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night→https://t.co/JiJnrREbFL pic.twitter.com/c9TUemiIYD — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) July 28, 2019

DID YOU KNOW: Grasshoppers are attracted to ultraviolet light, and will swarm around UV lighting. Have you seen any swarms in your neighborhood? Share your photos and videos with us! Read more: https://t.co/LVemnjJuZK

📸: Olivia Marin/Facebook pic.twitter.com/cZxOrs1w60 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 26, 2019

I’ve lived in Henderson for 19 years and have never seen such a thing! Hundreds and hundreds of grasshoppers!! There all over the Las Vegas Valley 🦗🦗🦗 It’s an invasion! 😳 pic.twitter.com/mreb51EQ87 — Skim The Rail (@SkimTheRail) July 28, 2019

Even the grasshoppers are getting in on the action 🎰 at Slots A Fun #lasvegasgrasshoppers pic.twitter.com/KCfl0UsZBv — David Guzman (@davidguzman1985) July 28, 2019

Once again, I’m lying in bed, trying to fall asleep, when I see all these gruesome videos of GRASSHOPPERS in Vegas.

These bugs are just not going to give my fragile, phobic brain a break, are they? pic.twitter.com/LX1pl5Gd1j — Jacqueline E. Smith (@JackieSmith114) July 28, 2019

We need to use the Fire Mantis to destroy the grasshoppers and retake control of the city pic.twitter.com/ECZ2H2SGMo — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 27, 2019

