Grand Theft Auto 5 hits PS5, Xbox Series X and S in November

Rockstar

The next-gen enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 11, developer Rockstar said Tuesday. The online portion will also be free for PS5 players for its first three months.

Rockstar also teased "fun surprises" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3, which came out on Oct. 22, 2001. Some will be linked to Grand Theft Auto Online, but it didn't offer specifics beyond that. PlayStation Plus users on PS4 can also claim GTA $1 million every month until GTA Online comes to PS5.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers who can't wait until November for some chaotic free-roaming action can dive into the Xbox One version right now. It returned to the service last month with added support for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has already sold more than 140 million copies, and it'll be the second time it's made the console generational leap -- it was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, then came to PS4 and Xbox One in 2014. It also hit PC in 2015.

It's unclear if people who already own the PS4 and Xbox One version will be able to upgrade to the next-gen one for free, or if they'll have to buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version separately. Rockstar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hopefully we'll also hear something about Grand Theft Auto 6 soon too.