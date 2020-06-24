Grand Canyon travelers: It's so hot there now, your shoes might melt

Twitter

Take this advice and run with it: The National Park Service is warning travelers to the Grand Canyon that it's so hot there this week, even your shoes might turn on you. In a tweet sent Monday, the Grand Canyon branch of the NPS shared a photograph of some well-worn shoes with the soles peeling away.

"Grand Canyon is an unforgiving environment," the tweet warned. "The heat inside the canyon can cause shoes to come apart and heavy hiking boots can trap sweat and lead to painful blisters. Before setting off on a hike, understand the limitations of yourself and your gear."

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Grand Canyon Country. The message cautioned travelers that the area was facing "dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 113 degrees below 4000 feet." While those temperatures may sound like a normal summer day to some in the southwest, Grand Canyon visitors are often unaccustomed to the heat and don't come properly prepared.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff tweeted that temperatures should begin to cool on Thursday.

The National Park Service's site for Grand Canyon National Park notes that park rangers respond to heat-exhausted hikers every day during the summer and suggests travelers avoid hiking between the peak sun hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.