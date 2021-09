Sony

Today, at the PlayStation Showcase, we got our very first look at the upcoming Gran Turismo 7.

Folks, the king of racing is back.

Fans of the original game may have noticed elements of the first ever Gran Turismo opening cinematic slotted into this trailer amidst all the glorious car porn and dynamic lighting shots.

Gran Turismo 7 is set for release March 4 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.