Grammys 2019: Start time, livestream, nominees, performances and more

The Grammys are returning to Los Angeles. Last year's show took place in New York City, but the 61st annual Grammy Awards will find music's biggest stars back in the City of Angels this Sunday, Feb. 10.

Now playing: Watch this: Four great 4K TVs for every budget

Who's hosting?

Alicia Keys, recipient of 15 Grammys, is set to host for the first time.

Who are the nominees?

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations; he's up for eight awards for his work on the Black Panther soundtrack. Drake garnered seven nominations, and Brandi Carlile has six. Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, and H.E.R each grabbed five nominations.

See all the nominees here.

Who's performing?

The following artists are slated to perform: Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And to help celebrate her 75th birthday and her musical accomplishments and contributions, Diana Ross will perform.

When do the Grammy Awards start?

The 61st annual Grammy Awards start Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It airs on CBS.

How to watch the Grammys online

To watch the Grammy Awards, you'll need to find a streaming service that not only offers CBS, but a live feed of CBS and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks.

CBS All Access

You can watch the Grammys on CBS All Access if you live in one of these 200 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $6 a month or $10 a month for no commercials. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.)

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed of CBS where you live.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month. It includes a live feed of CBS in dozens of markets.

Sling TV

Sling TV does not offer CBS.

The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Read: Best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters

Read: Cord cutter curious? 10 considerations before you cancel cable TV