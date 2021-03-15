Zack Snyder's Justice League review Oscar nominations 2021 Grammys 2021 winners Samsung Unpacked Track your stimulus check March Madness 2021

Grammy winners 2021: The full list

Taylor Swift wins album of the year with Folklore. Find all the winners from music's biggest night here, from Harry Styles to Billie Eilish to Beyoncé.

The 63rd Grammy Awards' main event is done and dusted. The show saw history made with Beyoncé winning a record 28th Grammy, making her the performing artist with the most Grammy wins ever. The biggest award of the night went to Billie Eilish, who scored record of the year for Everything I Wanted. Taylor Swift won album of the year with Folklore and Harry Styles won his first ever Grammy for best pop solo performance.

BTS, Cardi B, Post Malone and more brought incredible live performances, with Trevor Noah hosting. You can re-watch the pre-show and red carpet on the Grammys site or its Facebook page, where Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and more won premiere ceremony awards.

gettyimages-1307118155

From left, Laura Sisk, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for Folklore.

 Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Below you'll find the major winners from the premiere ceremony, plus all the awards from the main show.

Winners

Winners are in bold.

Record of the Year

Black Parade by Beyoncé
Colors by Black Pumas
Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So by Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish -- winner
Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
Circles by Post Malone
Savage by Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

Chilombo by Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas by Black Pumas
Everyday Life by Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 by Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III by Haim
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone
Folklore by Taylor Swift -- winner

Best R&B Performance

Lightning & Thunder, Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
Black Parade, Beyoncé -- winner
All I Need, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign
Goat Head, Brittany Howard
See Me, Emily King

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa -- winner
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Rap Song

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake featuring Lil Durk
Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé -- winner

Song of the Year

Black Parade by Beyoncé
The Box by Roddy Ricch
Cardigan by Taylor Swift
Circles by Post Malone
Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
I Can't Breathe by H.E.R. -- winner
If the World Was Ending by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny -- winner
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak -- winner
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room, Travis Scott

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy by Justin Bieber
Say So by Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles -- winner
Cardigan by Taylor Swift

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert -- winner
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion -- winner

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day) by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
Intentions by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Dynamite by BTS
Rain on Me by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande -- winner
Exile by Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Rock Performance

Shameika, Fiona Apple -- winner
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, Haim
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes -- winner

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple -- winner
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jamie, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best R&B Song

Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello -- winner
Black Parade, Beyoncé
Collide, Tiana Major9 and Earthgang
Do It, Chloe x Halle
Slow Down, Skip Marley and H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
Fuck Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat -- winner

Best Rap Performance

Deep Reverence, Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What's Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé -- winner
Dior, Pop Smoke

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas -- winner
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"

Best Country Solo Performance

Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark
When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill -- winner
Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton
Bluebird, Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Bluebird, Miranda Lambert
The Bones, Maren Morris
Crowded Table, The Highwomen -- winner
More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress
Some People Do, Old Dominion

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt -- winner

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé -- winner
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice as Tall, Burna Boy -- winner
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen

Best American Roots Performance

Colors, Black Pumas
Deep in Love, Bonny Light Horseman
Short and Sweet, Brittany Howard
I'll Be Gone, Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
I Remember Everything, John Prine -- winner