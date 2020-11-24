Brittany Howard

Here's one for every little girl who wanted to grab a guitar, stand in front of a mic, swing a drum stick or pound a piano and rock out. For the first time ever, all of the nominees for the Grammy Awards Best Rock Performance category are women and woman-fronted bands.

On Tuesday, the Grammys unveiled the competitors for the 2021 awards show and music fans were quick to notice the list of nominees for one of the premier rock music awards: Fiona Apple; Big Thief (with frontwoman Adrianne Lenker); Phoebe Bridgers; HAIM (a band with three sisters); Brittany Howard; and Grace Potter.

Howard is no stranger to the rock award, which honors a single song performance. Her band Alabama Shakes walked away with the trophy in 2016, but she's nominated this time as a solo artist for the song Stay High

The Grammys has a convoluted category history where it's changed names and combined categories over the years. Best Rock Performance has been around since the Foo Fighters took the win during the 54th annual awards in 2012.

The Grammy Awards airs on Jan. 31 on CBS, where it's guaranteed to shake up what had been a male-dominated category.