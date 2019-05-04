Grads gifts under $50

Looking for a bargain gift a recent grad? Well, you've come to the right spot. Here's a quick roundup of some relatively inexpensive items we think grads will appreciate.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Sarah Tew / CNET We spend so much time with our computers that everybody appreciates a good wireless mouse. This premium mobile model is about as comfortable as you get for a mini mouse. Thanks to Logitech Darkﬁeld Laser technology, it works on just about any surface -- everything from a glass table to the Formica-style finish of my work desk. And it also has an integrated rechargeable battery that's supposed to last up to 60 days on a single charge. Works with both Mac and Windows computers. While its list price is $80 you can pick up the graphite version for just less than $50. See at Amazon

Eufy Smart Scale P1 Sarah Tew/CNET At around $45, the Eufy P1 is one of the more affordable smart scales. Beyond weight you can track body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass and more for multiple users. You track everything using the EufyLife app, but the scale also ties into Apple Health, Google Fit and the Fitbit App. It's available in two color options. See at Amazon

JBL Clip 3 Sarah Tew/CNET Just what every grad needs: A micro wireless speaker to play her jams on. Not only does this fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker (IPX7) have improved battery life and better sound than the Clip 2, it's more durable, thanks to the integrated carabiner acting as a bumper around the entire perimeter of the speaker. It's one of the top speakers for its tiny size and costs just $40. See at Amazon Read full review

Roku Premiere Plus Sarah Tew/CNET Roku makes several excellent video streamers that cost around $50 or less. They turn any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. We like both the Premiere Plus for $49, which has a voice remote, and the Premiere ($39), which doesn't. Both of those models stream 4K video, but if you don't have a 4K TV, the Roku Express is a good value at $30. See at Walmart Read full review

Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh Sarah Tew/CNET Although it's not incredibly personal, no one's going to be upset with a portable battery pack as a gift, especially one of that's among the smallest and lightest 10000mAh with 18W PD (Power Delivery) and QuickCharge 3.0 for devices that support it. This one has both a USC-C port and a USB-A port and can be used with both Android and Apple smartphones, though no cables are included. Certain colors cost as low as $26. See at Amazon

Mophie Powerstation Mini battery pack Sarah Tew/CNET The Mophie Powerstation Mini is a very slim -- and slick-looking -- charging brick that houses a 3,000mAh battery which should fully charge up most phones. No cable is included, but you can get these in a two-pack on Amazon for $40 (only the blue version is available at that price, but it does come in other color options). See at Amazon

TaoTronics True Wireless Earbuds Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not ready to splurge on a pair of Apple AirPods (or otherwise fairly pricey totally wireless earphones), there are some affordable options out there, including the TaoTronics True Wireless earbuds ($45), that are pretty decent. They may not deliver stellar sound (the AirPods don't either), but most people will find it perfectly acceptable. They have Bluetooth 5.0 and five hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. They're also sweatproof so your grad can use them at the gym. See at Amazon

Logitech K380 keyboard Sarah Tew/CNET Logitech's K380 has been around for a while, but it's still a great keyboard for the money -- perfect for computers, tablets, phones and more. You can find it for less than $30 online. See at Amazon Read full review

BioLite PowerLight Mini wearable light and power bank Sarah Tew/CNET The $40 BioLite PowerLight Mini is a handy lantern, bike light and charger all in one. You clip it to a pocket or strap, or mount it to your bike (mount included), and its 1,350mAh USB rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light. It can also give your phone a backup boost. Lighting modes include white lantern, red night vision, red and white strobe, and white point light. It's a great choice for eco-minded folks who enjoy camping or other outdoor activities. See at Amazon

Tribit XSound Go Sarah Tew/CNET Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- about $32 at Amazon, depending on which color you choose. And if you're willing to spend a little more, around $55, you can pick up the larger MaxSound Plus, which has richer sound with more bass. See at Amazon Read full review

Echo Dot Ry Crist/CNET Amazon's mini Alexa voice-enabled speaker comes in three different color options. Its list price is $49.99 but it typically sells for less. See at Amazon Read full review

Google Home Mini Chris Monroe/CNET We can't include the Echo Dot in this gift roundup without also including Google's voice-enabled mini speaker, the Google Home Mini. Not everyone's an Amazon person and many prefer Google's voice assistant over Alexa. Available in four color options, it lists for $49 but like the Echo Dot, is usually discounted. See at Walmart Read full review