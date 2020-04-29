9 great gifts for grads under $50

It's that time of year again. But 2020 will be the first graduation season in a century that happens under the shadow of a worldwide pandemic. For most students, that will mean no real-world commencement ceremonies or parties. And given the historic economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus, it means that many of us can't afford to spend big bucks on a graduation gift, either. But you can get more than you think for less, and you'll find plenty of decent tech items for less than $50. Here's a look at some of our top picks -- which we've skewed towards affordable headphones, speakers and other Gen Z-friendly gifts.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fiil T1X wireless earbuds deliver very good sound for the money -- there's a touch of presence boost in the treble to add clarity, which is both good and bad. Plus, they fit my ears well and I was impressed by how quickly the buds paired with my phone. These have an IP65 sweat- and water-resistance rating so they can take a sustained spray of water. Battery life is around five hours on a single charge at higher volume levels, and there's a quick charge feature that gives you two hours of juice from a 10-minute charge. The simple, fairly compact charging case charges via USB-C. The buds have touch controls and there's a companion app that allows you to tweak the sound with EQ settings (I left it on the default setting).

Amazon The EarFun Go is $40 and delivers good sound for its compact size, with just enough bass and volume to make you think you're listening to a significantly bigger speaker. It's also fully waterproof and has up to 25 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels (it charges via USB-C). Two of these can be wirelessly connected to create a stereo pair. For $10 more, you can get EarFun's Boom ($50), which is also a solid value. It sounds slightly better but I prefer the design of the Go.

Amazon The latest portable battery from Aukey has a built-in 10-watt wireless charging pad and fast charging capabilities via USB-C (two ports) and USB-A. Relatively slim for a 10,000-mAh battery, it'll charge a couple of devices at the same time and has enough juice to deliver multiple charges to the latest smartphones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The fully waterproof JBL Clip 3 is one of top micro Bluetooth speakers you can buy. The integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker acts as a bumper, which provides some fall protection. This is available in multiple color choices for $50. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Real AirPods will run you between $129 to $159, depending where and when you buy them. But for under $50, your best alternative is the EarFun Free. It offers wireless and USB-C charging, full water resistance and six hours of battery life between in-case charges. Oh, and for the price, they sound pretty good, too. Read our EarFun Free review.

David Carnoy/CNET Half the price of Anker's highly rated Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with similar features, the Soundcore Life P2 earbuds are an excellent value option. The buds charge horizontally in their case rather than vertically, and there's a slightly cheaper feel to both the case and the buds compared with the Liberty Air 2. Their sound doesn't have the presence boost in the treble that the Liberty Air 2 buds have, so they're not as clear-sounding with well-recorded tracks and the bass isn't quite as well defined. But they're warmer and more forgiving, which I appreciated, and they sound more like the original Liberty Air. Read our Anker Soundcore Life P2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET There's nothing sexy about a wall wart, but this one is the closest we've found to a universal charger -- and it only costs about $26 (and right now Amazon has a coupon that takes $5 off). Use the USB-C PD (power delivery) port for nearly anything, up to and including the Nintendo Switch and most newer laptops. Meanwhile, the older USB-A slot works for phones, headphones or anything else that uses a legacy USB cable.

Sarah Tew/CNET These days, it's nearly impossible to get a TV without a bunch of "smart" streaming apps built-in. But that's not true of older TVs, and even newer ones don't have all the top new services, like Disney Plus. Enter the Roku Streaming Stick Plus: For under $50, this plug-in streamer will deliver literally every online video service you can think of -- Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and hundreds more -- at resolutions up to 4K for under $50. Oh, and the remote will control your TV's power and volume, too. If you're looking to give that old TV a new lease on life, this is the gadget to get.