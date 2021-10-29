Facebook goes Meta Meta: Funniest jokes and memes EV tax credit increase to $12,500 20 spooky games on Apple Arcade Squid Game costume PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab up to 70% off clothing at ASOS

Stock up on popular clothing brands for women and men from this British retailer.

asos
ASOS

ASOS has two fantastic deals right now. The first offers up to 70% off major brands such as Reebok, Adidas and Topshop. The smaller deal is dedicated to shoes and bags, and you can get an additional 20% off discounted accessories using the code EXTRA

See at Asos

There are several options for athleisure wear, as well as casual and street-style clothing. What's even better is that you're not limited to jewelry when you're looking at the deepest discounts of 60 to 70%, and ASOS makes an effort to be inclusive with clothing for all body types. Since clothes on ASOS can be expensive, grab a few things that catch your eye before both of these deals end.