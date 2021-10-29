Grab up to 70% off clothing at ASOS

ASOS has two fantastic deals right now. The first offers up to 70% off major brands such as Reebok, Adidas and Topshop. The smaller deal is dedicated to shoes and bags, and you can get an additional 20% off discounted accessories using the code EXTRA.
There are several options for athleisure wear, as well as casual and street-style clothing. What's even better is that you're not limited to jewelry when you're looking at the deepest discounts of 60 to 70%, and ASOS makes an effort to be inclusive with clothing for all body types. Since clothes on ASOS can be expensive, grab a few things that catch your eye before both of these deals end.