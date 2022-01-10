Grab up to 60% off designer labels at Nordstrom, 25% off home essentials and more

Adore luxury clothes but want to save money on them? Check out this Nordstrom sale, which offers up to 60% off designer labels. To be clear, while you'll surely get a discount on designer labels, keep in mind that they'll still cost a pretty penny, so while you're browsing for Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Givenchy and other premium brands, be prepared for most items to trend $200-plus. While there's no end date for this deal, I'd expect anything from these names to sell out, so don't hesitate to get what you can.
You'll find more affordable items from Nordstrom's 25% off home essentials deal and the Zella sale for 20% off that ends Jan. 17:
- Peak Sphere ice tray 2.0: $13
- Vinglace wine chiller: $67
- Capri Blue volcano signature Jar candle: $23
- 6-piece hydrocotton bath towel, hand towel & washcloth set: $74
- Casper foam pillow: starts at $67
- Serene House supernova electric aromatherapy diffuser: $52
- Live In high-waist leggings: $47
- Men's core stretch woven shorts: $39
- Restore soft pocket leggings: $52
- Pyrite slim fit pocket joggers: $47