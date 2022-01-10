Bob Saget dies at 65 Take-Two is buying Zynga Golden Globes 2022: All the winners The iPhone turns 15 How to find at-home COVID-19 tests
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab up to 60% off designer labels at Nordstrom, 25% off home essentials and more

With these three Nordstrom offers, you can buy luxury apparel, home products and active wear all in one go.

nordstrom
Nordstrom

Adore luxury clothes but want to save money on them? Check out this Nordstrom sale, which offers up to 60% off designer labels. To be clear, while you'll surely get a discount on designer labels, keep in mind that they'll still cost a pretty penny, so while you're browsing for Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Givenchy and other premium brands, be prepared for most items to trend $200-plus. While there's no end date for this deal, I'd expect anything from these names to sell out, so don't hesitate to get what you can.

See at Nordstrom

You'll find more affordable items from Nordstrom's 25% off home essentials deal and the Zella sale for 20% off that ends Jan. 17: