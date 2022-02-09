Grab trendy watches, blue light glasses and more for 20% off at MVMT

Photos by MVMT/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

MVMT's Valentine's Day sale is live right now with bargains on watches, glasses and other stylish jewelry for with the code VDAY20, valid through Feb. 14. If you and your partner are the sort of pair who like matching each other's style, you can do so with this offer by following MVMT's lookbook, too.

While the jewelry is lovely, the watches, in my opinion, are the real stars of this Valentine's Day sales event. The collection includes both simple and attractive luxurious watches that would complement any style. Even without the 20% discount, the prices are still quite reasonable. For example, the most costly watch for women is $178, while the most expensive watch for men is $248. So when you apply the 20% off coupon on these watches you'll receive an even nicer deal.

However, if watches are not your thing, I'd recommend checking out MVMT's blue light glasses. These certainly function in the same way as any other pair, but they are far more fashionable. You can travel from the computer to anyplace you choose while still maintaining a cool style wearing them.