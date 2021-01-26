Grab this height-adjustable tablet stand for just $11

Deep Dream

If you're using your phone or tablet for Zoom meetings or other video calls, you've no doubt discovered the need for some kind of stand. You've probably also discovered that the camera usually ends up too low, shooting at an unflattering upward angle.

Similarly, if you're streaming cooking videos in the kitchen or yoga videos on the floor mat, a stand is essential -- preferably one you can raise to get it closer to eye level.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Youngtius has the , with an on-page 5%-off coupon that saves you about 55 cents more. It's available in your choice of black or white.

This is compatible with all phones and most tablets, those no larger than 10 inches. The weighted base has a little lip around it, so you can use it to hold things like paper clips and flash drives if you're so inclined.

Unlike a lot of stands, this one has a telescoping arm that extends about 8 inches. When you put your phone or tablet in the dock, that adds a couple more inches, which should get your camera close to eye level if you're sitting at a desk.

If this one sells out, or you want just a little more height, this when you apply the on-page 30%-off coupon. It can extend to just over 13 inches.

If height isn't a priority but you still want a way to prop up your phone or tablet at a comfortable viewing angle, this , no coupon or code needed. It's also easier to travel with, as it can fold up almost flat.

I'm a big fan of these things, especially when the price gets close to the $10 level.

Your thoughts?

Get this Lenovo 11.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook for $215 (save $65)

Lenovo

Chromebook deals have been scarce for nearly a year now, ever since the pandemic started. Assuming you weren't able to convert an old laptop into a Chromebook, here's a deal that's worth a look: Lenovo's when you apply promo code CHROMEDEAL2 at checkout.

This model has an 11.6-inch screen, which, along with its keyboard, could prove a little cramped for adult users but should be fine for younger students.

It's also got a touchscreen, something you rarely find at this price point. That's definitely a plus for kids, who are much more accustomed to interacting with screens by touching them. And the hinged display can rotate a full 360 degrees, allowing for tent and tablet modes as well.

Beyond that, the core specs are entry-level but typical: MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage. In other words, it's a classroom Chromebook, one that feels like a solid bargain at this price.

