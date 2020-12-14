Grab this 27-inch Dell monitor for $200, plus even more WFH necessities

Deal Savings Price





Never heard of "Green Monday"? That's not a surprise: According to Wikipedia, eBay coined it back in 2007 as a follow-up to Cyber Monday. It was supposedly the last day (at the time) that online retailers could guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. This year, that's December 14, and with COVID delays stretching out supply chains and delivery services, 2-day shipping is becoming less and less dependable as we approach Dec. 25. That's why Office Depot's 3-Day Green Monday Sale may be just the ticket: This week only, you can save up to 60% off office necessities like a high-back chair, a second monitor and a desk.

Office Depot The 2020 work-from-home boom has created an incredibly high demand for good home-office chairs. This model from Realspace is wrapped in bonded leather, offers a full range of tilt and swivel options -- and costs $69 less at Office Depot compared to Amazon.

Office Depot Secondary monitors are a must-have if you plan on working for an extended amount of time. Ensure that your eyes won't dry out from squinting at a smaller screen with this 27-inch LED monitor from Dell for just $200. Alternatively, Office Depot also has this curved 23-inch gaming display from AOC for $140, local pickup only.

Office Depot Create a home-based learning environment with this modern L-shaped desk from Sauder Manhattan for only $310. This professional 61-inch work desk has plenty of room for monitors, a printer, keyboard and pointing device. And it comes with a built-in wireless charger for your phone, too.

