Grab this 24-inch monitor for only $90 at Office Depot

If you're starting to feel a little claustrophobic preparing spreadsheets and answering Zoom calls on a tiny laptop screen, today is your lucky day. Office Depot has a great deal on an Acer 24-inch widescreen LCD monitor for only $90 (marked down from $120). We haven't seen monitors of this size and in this price range in stock for the past few months as many people are setting up home offices. This TN display features a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, perfect for working or watching movies. With a 5-millisecond response rate, it can also be a decent gaming panel. The VESA mount compatibility means that if you get three of these guys together, you can actually make a pretty sweet setup to enjoy the newly released Microsoft Flight Simulator. Just make sure your GPU can handle it.

Read more: Microsoft Flight Simulator launches today. Here's how you can play it for as little as $1

In the market for something bigger? Office Depot also has a 27-inch IPS monitor from AOC for only $100. The caveat is that you have to find them in stock at your local store. These deals are part of Office Depot's back-to-school sale, which features office and school supplies up to 60% off. If you're preparing for distance learning or remote working, the sale is worth checking out.

This highly rated monitor, with its three-year warranty, is the perfect choice as a second or even third monitor for any workstation. The VESA mount capability allows you to attach it to any compatible wall and desk mounts. Please note that the Office Depot's screenshots are currently showing the wrong stand capable of tilting a full 90 degrees. Refer to Acer's site for the complete spec sheet.

This 27-inch IPS screen has a frameless, slim design with better colors and wider viewing angles than a typical TN monitor. Note that IPS panels tend to have a glossier look compared to the more common matted displays, the result being a sharper image when watching movies or when editing photos and videos. It also has a VESA mount.

Microsoft Purchase an eligible monitor and use code 16349277 to get $20 off a Microsoft 365 subscription. With the latest office suite from Microsoft, you get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and the ability to work anywhere with the included 1TB OneDrive cloud storage. This code expires Aug. 22. Prices after savings: Microsoft 365 Family (six users), 12 months: $80

Microsoft 365 Personal (one user), 12 months: $50

