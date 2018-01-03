Enlarge Image MyCharge

I was writing up Mophie's new Powerstation AC, a $200 external battery with built-in AC power, when I noticed that MyCharge's competing Portable Power Outlet (normally $180), was on sale for 40 percent off.

In fact, every product on MyCharge's site is on sale for 40 percent off when you use the code "NewYear" at checkout. You also get free ground shipping on US orders over $100.

I've used several of MyCharge's batteries and they've held up well over time. My favorites include the HubPlus (normally $80) and Hub Mini (normally $50), which have built-in Lightning and micro-USB cables. The HubPlus and its big brother, the HubMax, have retractable wall prongs. There's also a USB-C version, the HubPlus C (normally $80).

MyCharge also makes the new AdventureJumpStart, a portable battery for jump-starting your car, truck, boat or ATV. It's a little pricey at $100, but at $60 it's reasonable compared to competing products, which you can get on Amazon for around the same price or slightly more.

For reference, the lowest price for the HubPlus on Amazon is $61.23. With the 40 percent discount on MyCharge's site, the total is $48. Remember, use the code "NewYear" at checkout to get the discount.