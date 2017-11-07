Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's new iPad is cheaper, faster and brighter

As we count down the days until Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 24 this year, we're coming across deals that are popping up in advance of the onslaught coming later this month.

Micro Center

Today, it's a killer deal on the new 9.7-inch Apple iPad that was released back in June. Apple sells the baseline 32GB model for $329, and a handful of other retailers have marked it down to around $300.

But -- as noted by SlickDeals -- Micro Center is undercutting them all, offering up the 32GB model in space gray for $250. The 128GB version is also available for $350 ($80 off), and even the 10.5-inch Pro with 64GB is also available for $500 -- $150 off the list price.

The only caveat: these discounted iPads are available for in-store pickup only.

So, if you live near one of Micro Center's 25 stores scattered throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas or Virginia -- you're in luck.

Otherwise, check out the rest of the Black Friday deals we've found so far, as well as CNET's full Holiday Gift Guide.