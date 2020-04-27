Grab some preowned games for half off at GameStop this week

Bethesda

How's the quarantine working out? If you're looking for some things for you and the kids to do in the long hours that you're locked inside, there are no shortage of free games and free movies. You can also get a month of free learning from The Great Courses. But if even all that still leaves you looking for more, here's a deal that might get your attention. What do you think about getting ?

Now through Saturday, and while supplies last, if you buy two preowned games for $9.99 or less, you can get two more preowned games for free. The fine print is exactly what you expect: The free games must be of equal or lesser value than the games you paid for. Which won't be hard if you're only looking at the $10 preowned games.

There are some really interesting titles in the list. Right now, you can get Fallout 76, Call of Duty WWII, Uncharted 4, Final Fantasy XV, Halo 5 and dozens more.