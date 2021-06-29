Dragon Man Tour de France spectator crash 2021 Ford Bronco A black hole first Stunning view of ISS passing the sun Google Doodle celebrates iconic Mexican artist
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab Jaws on Blu-ray and digital HD for $6

Get Spielberg's original 1975 classic just in time for Independence Day.

Listen
- 00:44
jaws
Amazon

For me, a viewing of Jaws is right up there with a fireworks display or a cookout as an ideal way to celebrate the Fourth of July. Steven Spielberg's second theatrical film was the first bona fide summer blockbuster (two years before the original Star Wars), and it's infinitely rewatchable thanks to the chemistry of stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, Spielberg's tense direction and John Williams' foreboding score. And now this 1975 classic can be yours for just $6

See it at Amazon

For just $2 more than the rental fee, you'll get both the Blu-ray and the digital HD version of the movie -- the latter will otherwise cost you about $15 right now. No, this isn't the 4K version, but I don't think that's a big drawback for a 1970s flick at this price. (That said, this version is nicely restored.)

What he's looking at can't be good.

 Universal Pictures