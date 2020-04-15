CNET también está disponible en español.

Grab an Xbox One X and a game for $299

Get the console with Star Wars: Fallen Jedi, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5 or NBA 2K20 for the same price as an Xbox One S.

Microsoft

Before I was unable to leave my home except to pick up groceries and toilet paper, I didn't have time to play a lot of games. These days, though, my keyboard's WASD keys are starting to be polished bare from my fingertips, and I'm looking longingly at Xbox One ads. Yesterday I told you about a great deal on a refurbished Xbox One X for $260, but today I might be able to do a little better. Microsoft is running a sale on the Xbox One X, offering a half-dozen bundles with a variety of games. Right now you can get a brand new Xbox One X 1TB with your choice of game (as long as it's in the list below) for $299. That's the same price that Microsoft is currently selling the Xbox One S-and-game bundle!

Here are your choices:

Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $299

Xbox One X 1TB with Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions for $299

Xbox One X 1TB with Gears 5 for $299

Xbox One X 1TB with Gears 5 Limited Edition for $299

Xbox One X 1TB with NBA 2K20 for $299

Xbox One X 1TB with NBA 2K20 Special Edition for $299

So that's two completely different deals you can take advantage of, depending on your preferences. You can get a refurbished Xbox One X for $260 or spend an extra $40 for a brand new console with a top-tier game. If you're console shopping, having to choose between these two options is a good problem to have.

And remember that while the Xbox Series X is scheduled to debuts late this year (assuming the pandemic doesn't slow things down), Microsoft has promised that nearly all current titles will run on the new console, so even if you plan to upgrade, your investment in new games is not lost. 