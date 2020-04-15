Grab an Xbox One X and a game for $299

Microsoft

Before I was unable to leave my home except to pick up groceries and toilet paper, I didn't have time to play a lot of games. These days, though, my keyboard's WASD keys are starting to be polished bare from my fingertips, and I'm looking longingly at Xbox One ads. Yesterday I told you about a great deal on a refurbished Xbox One X for $260, but today I might be able to do a little better. Microsoft is running a sale on the Xbox One X, offering a half-dozen bundles with a variety of games. Right now you can get a brand new . That's the same price that Microsoft is currently selling the Xbox One S-and-game bundle!

Here are your choices:

So that's two completely different deals you can take advantage of, depending on your preferences. You can get a refurbished Xbox One X for $260 or spend an extra $40 for a brand new console with a top-tier game. If you're console shopping, having to choose between these two options is a good problem to have.

And remember that while the Xbox Series X is scheduled to debuts late this year (assuming the pandemic doesn't slow things down), Microsoft has promised that nearly all current titles will run on the new console, so even if you plan to upgrade, your investment in new games is not lost.