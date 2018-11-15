Sarah Tew/CNET

Cheap things come to those who wait. That's probably going to end up on my tombstone, I've said it so often, but it's true. Case in point: Samsung's current-gen phone, the Galaxy S9, made its debut earlier this year for a starting price of $720.

Today, for a limited time and while supplies last, Never-msrp (via eBay) has the factory-unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) GSM phone for $499.99 shipped. That's new, by the way, not refurbished -- though your only color option is purple.

Take note: Something like this is likely to sell out quickly. If that happens, though, you can rest assured you'll see similar S9 deals in the future.

Take another note: If you're looking for super-cheap service to go with the S9, check out Day 9 of CNET's 10 Days of Deals: Today only, you can get a phenomenal price on a year of Red Pocket Mobile service.

There's not much I can say about the S9 you probably don't already know, but for a deep dive into the phone's pros and cons, look no further than CNET's Galaxy S9 review.

Likewise, see how the S9 compares to the iPhone X (which still sells for $1,000, ahem). Keep in the mind the former is limited to GSM carriers -- which, in the U.S., means AT&T and T-Mobile (and their various offshoots, like Cricket and Mint Mobile).

Finally, there will be Black Friday deals to be had on Samsung phones, including the Note 9, so make sure you know all your options before buying.

Bonus deal: Best Buy isn't waiting for Black Friday to put some items on sale at Black Friday prices. For example, right now you can score the LG UK6090PUA 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV for just $599.99 shipped (plus tax). It normally costs $200 more.

This model appears to be pretty new, as CNET hasn't reviewed it and there are no Best Buy customer reviews. But it appears to tick all the boxes, and many LG TVs have scored very highly in CNET reviews.

Any way you slice it, this is a great price on a big, big screen. Of course, there are other great Black Friday TV deals to be had as well. Decisions, decisions!

