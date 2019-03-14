Grab an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $719

Juan Garzon / CNET

Cheap things come to those who wait. That's probably going to end up on my tombstone, I've said it so often, but it's true. Case in point: Samsung's massive flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9, made its debut in 2018 with a hefty $1,000 price tag.

Now, for a limited time and while supplies last, Amazon has the factory-unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) in Midnight Black for $719.46 shipped. That's new, by the way, not refurbished.

The Note 9 features a mammoth 6.4-inch screen, 128GB of storage and Samsung's fairly awesome S-Pen.

I'm not an Android guy, but of course my colleagues have you covered: For a deep dive into the phone's pros and cons, look no further than CNET's Galaxy Note 9 review.

This is a good reminder that phones with sky-high prices will eventually see discounts -- often after just six or seven months. No question, $719 is still a lot, but it's a lot less than $1,000.

Your thoughts?

